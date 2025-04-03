Expressions of interest (EOI) are being sought by UKWIR for expert partners to develop the evidence base, insight, knowledge and recommendations to respond to a broad spectrum of opportunities and challenges across the water cycle.

UKWIR, a not-for-profit organisation, enables, manages, and delivers a strategic programme of research projects that provide tangible benefits for water companies in the UK and Ireland. It supports water companies by delivering exceptional research, recognised nationally and internationally for improving efficiency, effectiveness, sustainability, and resilience in the sector.

UKWIR’s latest research opportunities cover the critical water industry challenges the sector faces, including enhancing public health through improved river monitoring and coliform detection, ensuring safe and reliable water supply by addressing source water changes and emerging contaminants such as PFAS, optimising infrastructure through better leakage management and mains renewal strategies, and advancing environmental sustainability through nature-based solutions.

Mike Rose, chief executive of UKWIR said, “These projects are vital for ensuring the water industry can adapt to modern analytical techniques and manage the complexities of the changing climate. By collaborating with a diverse and innovative panel of experts, UKWIR aims to support our members critical business priorities by delivering actionable research and evidence to enhance water quality, improve the environment and protect public health.

“We are keen to hear from partners that will create new insight, value and solutions to support sector transformation and positive customer and environmental outcomes.”

UKWIR collaborates with universities, research institutions, industry partners, and regulatory bodies to drive innovation and research within the UK water industry.

EOIs are open until midnight on Friday 11th April for the following UKWIR projects:

Better health protection measures for rivers

Redefining coliforms

Calculating whole life costings and value of mains renewal methodologies

Understanding factors contributing to and affecting overall district metered area (DMA) leakage

Risk-assessing impacts of trade effluent and tankered waste on biosolids

Potential impacts of PFAS (per-and poly fluoroalkyl substances) in biosolids upon environmental and human health

Improving approaches to demand forecasting

Potential Implications of the recast Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive

Event duration monitoring (EDM) real time reporting – data interpretation

Wastewater/biosolids high quantity microplastics sampling & analysis method

Effective treatment of dilute sewage

Biological removal of taste and odour compounds.

These projects will deliver significant benefits by improving regulatory alignment and enhancing water company preparedness for source water changes.