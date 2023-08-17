Latto has once again been accused of copying one of her peers only months after fans pointed out that she was biting Ice Spice’s style.

On Tuesday (August 15), a person who goes by Veruć Salt on Twitter shared side-by-side clips of Latto and Sexyy Red performing similar dance moves, along with claims of shameless imitation. Though the original post has since been deleted, the social media user also posted about it separately.

“Latto doing Sexyy Red emotes & mimicking her stage presence is the most cringeworthy shit I ever seen,” Salt wrote. “That girl may really be going through something mentally to just mimic whatever she feels is hot at the moment. Imma start calling her DITTO from now on.”

Check out the videos in question below:

Latto accused of biting Sexyy Redd’s style following Ice Spice copying accusations 👀 pic.twitter.com/qANxjvFG0y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 16, 2023

In March, Latto was accused of copying Ice Spice, following which she clapped back and expressed that she’s sick of people misinterpreting her tweets.

The accusations were made after the 24-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of her striking a similar pose to that of Spice on the cover of the latter’s Like..? EP, with one fan writing: “YOUUUU posted this… so YOU’RE creating the narrative!”

Latto responded to the fan in question, writing: “Every time y’all accuse me of copying folks ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less.”

She added in a separate tweet: “I don’t like how y’all take my tweets & make them fit ur weak ass narratives.”

The tweets came after there had been reported friction between the two rappers. During a red carpet event in January, Latto was caught off guard when a journalist from Billboard asked her to complete the lyrics to Ice Spice’s viral hit, “Bikini Bottom.” Latto appeared lost and needed help finishing the rhymes almost immediately.

Fans found it odd that Latto wouldn’t know the lyrics to “Bikini Bottom” because of how active she is on TikTok, and theorized that the “Big Energy” rapper could be throwing shade at Ice Spice.

Prior to that, Nicki Minaj had deemed Ice Spice the Princess Of Rap. Latto notably feuded with the Pinkprint rapper on Twitter last year and the two have yet to reconcile, at least publicly.