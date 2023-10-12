Latto looks like she’s about to continue her run of heavy-hitting collaborations, teasing that she might have one on the way with pop star Christina Aguilera.

The ladies teased the song with an elusive exchange on Twitter on Tuesday (October 10), revealing just enough information to get fans excited – while also leaving many questions.

“Should we tell them? [eyes and mouth covered emojis] @xtina” Latto tweeted, after which Aguilera followed up with: “I think it’s time babe…”

You can view the exchange below:

I think it’s time babe….💋🥰 https://t.co/zGvVSjKgLw — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 10, 2023

Latto has scored big in the collaboration department the last couple of years. In 2022, she nabbed the one and only Mariah Carey for a remix of the Atlanta rapper’s “Big Energy,” which samples Mariah’s ’90s classic “Fantasy” with the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Over the summer, Latto became the first rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023 thanks to her “Seven” collaboration with BTS star Jung Kook.

It marked the first No. 1 single for both Latto and Jung Kook, with the former’s previous best coming in April 2022 with the aforementioned “Big Energy,” which peaked at No. 3.

While “Big Energy” ushered in Latto’s mainstream success – apparently it was initially written for Cardi B.

Appearing as a guest on the See, The Thing Is… podcast earlier this year, songwriter and producer Theron Thomas talked about some of the artists he’s collaborated with and revealed a big secret about Latto’s chart-topper.

“I wrote it for Cardi B,” he explained. “We went to Hawaii, I wrote it to that beat, and met Latto, and she was like, ‘Yeah man, you know, I want to do some crossover shit.’

“When I meet an artist and they tell me they want to do something, it’s like, okay cool. Cardi never got to hear it. We didn’t get it to her.”

Thomas also addressed whether he wrote Latto’s bars, admitting that while he drafted a “shell” of the song, she ended up making it what it is today. “Latto changed [the] verses, the words, [and] made it better. True story.”

The song was featured on Latto’s 777 album, which was released in March 2022. It also scored the Atlanta rap star a Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammys, as well as a No.3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, US Mainstream Top 40 chart, and US Rhythmic chart.