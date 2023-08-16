Latto and Davido weren’t just making good music when they got together in the studio recently – they were eating good too.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (August 14), the Atlanta rapper seemingly revealed a collab of sorts as she shared a few photos of their recent session and the good eats it came with.

“Let me cook,” she cleverly captioned the photo set which included close ups of her plate.

You can view the pics below.

Last month, Latto became the first rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023.

According to Billboard, the upbeat, dance floor-friendly song soared to the top spot thanks to 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay audience and 153,000 combined digital and CD singles in its opening week.

related news Latto Fans Have Theory About Her Mystery Man After Private Jet Flex July 31, 2023

It marks the first No. 1 single for both Latto and Jung Kook, with the former’s previous best coming in April 2022 with “Big Energy,” which peaked at No. 3. She currently has one other song on the Hot 100 with her Cardi B-assisted “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which sits at No. 41.

Latto celebrated the news by posting a photo on Instagram of her pretending to wipe tears from her eyes, along with another of her blowing a kiss to the camera.

“#1,” she captioned the post, which was met with congratulatory comments from Yung Miami, Flo Milli and more.

Beyond Latto and Jung Kook’s personal achievements, “Seven” marks an end to Hip Hop’s curious lack of a No. 1 single in 2023 after spending the last half-decade as the most popular genre of music in the U.S., statistically speaking.

By the midway point of last year, Future and Drake (“Wait For U”) and Jack Harlow (“First Class”) had topped the Hot 100, even amidst Harry Styles’ historic 15-week run with “As It Was.”

Hip Hop was facing a similar struggle on the Billboard 200, experiencing the longest drought of a No. 1 rap album since 1993. That was until a few weeks ago when Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape broke the curse.

The Philly rapper’s long-awaited third LP debuted atop the chart after moving 167,000 equivalent album units in its first week, making for the largest sales week for any rap album this year so far.