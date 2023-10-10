Latto hasn’t lost sight of where she came from regardless of her fame, and she has now made a grand gesture to demonstrate how grateful she is of her upbringing.

On Friday (October 6), the “Big Energy” rapper set aside some time to revisit Lovejoy High School in Hampton, Georgia. During her stop, the 24-year-old made sure to give back to the institution that accommodated her during her formative years.

In addition to buying students a ton of food from Wingstop, she also donated $35,000 to their homecoming. A photograph of the giant check made out to the school showed that she signed it “Big Latto.”

Check out images from her visit below:

Latto gives back to her old high school with generous $35K donation @Lattohttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/mwbkhnFJs1 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 9, 2023

Hip Hop philanthropy is currently bustling as Diddy recently proved that he’s not just “all talk” when it comes to doing the right thing. In late August, he announced a handsome donation to a historically black college or university (HBCU) and the launch of a brand-new fund.

The former Bad Boy chief made a $1million donation to help launch the Earn Your Leisure Fund, which the platform said it will use to make financial literacy investments.

Diddy, who was headlining the Invest Fest at the time, made the donation as part of his commitment to Earn Your Leisure, which teaches financial literacy to Black men and women.

“This isn’t just about money; it’s about the convergence of vision, hustle, and a commitment to rewriting the rules. We’re not just opening doors; we’re building new doors, new rooms, new floors,” Rashad Bilal of Earn Your Leisure said about the new partnership.

Diddy also made good on his promise to support HBCUs, making a donation of $1million to Jackson State University.

“It’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” Diddy said after he presented the check at the Cricket-sponsored MEAC/SWAC Challenge, which was also held in Atlanta. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation; it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCUs receive the support they deserve.”