Latto got in her fitness bag and slimmed down over the summer – but unfortunately that means even her best assets got a bit smaller as well.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (September 4), the “Big Energy” rapper complained about losing her butt after shedding some pounds in recent months.

“I lost hella weight & lost my butt too,” she wrote with sad and angry emojis.

She still has plenty of curves, however, as evidenced in a recent thirst trap where she’s showing off both her body-ody-ody and her multiple music plaques.

I lost hella weight & lost my butt too ☹️😒😡 — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) September 4, 2023

It’s been a good summer for Latto, who recently became the first rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023.

The Atlanta rapper’s “Seven” collaboration with BTS star Jung Kook made a grand entrance on the Hot 100 by debuting at No. 1 in late July.

According to Billboard, the upbeat, dancefloor-friendly song soared to the top spot thanks to 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay audience and 153,000 combined digital and CD singles in its opening week.

It marks the first No. 1 single for both Latto and Jung Kook, with the former’s previous best coming in April 2022 with “Big Energy,” which peaked at No. 3. She currently has one other song on the Hot 100 with her Cardi B-assisted “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which sits at No. 60 while “Seven” is now at No. 28.

Latto celebrated the news by posting a photo on Instagram of her pretending to wipe tears from her eyes, along with another of her blowing a kiss to the camera. “#1,” she captioned the post, which was met with congratulatory comments from Yung Miami, Flo Milli and more.

Beyond Latto and Jung Kook’s personal achievements, “Seven” marked the end of Hip Hop’s curious lack of a No. 1 single in 2023 after spending the last half-decade as the most popular genre of music in the U.S., statistically speaking.

By the midway point of last year, Future and Drake (“Wait For U”) and Jack Harlow (“First Class”) had topped the Hot 100, even amidst Harry Styles’ historic 15-week run with “As It Was.”

Hip Hop was facing a similar struggle on the Billboard 200, experiencing the longest drought of a No. 1 rap album since 1993. That was until a few weeks ago when Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape broke the curse.

The Philly rapper’s long-awaited third LP debuted atop the chart after moving 167,000 equivalent album units in its first week.