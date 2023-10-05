Latto has teamed up with cough drop company Halls to provide motivational phrases inside of their wrappers.

Launching on Wednesday (October 4), the Latto x Halls collab can be purchased on Amazon for a limited time. Inside the cough drops’ wrappers will be phrases like, “Feel good like you should,” among others.

“You know those days when you just need a breather or something to keep you going?” Latto asks in an ad spot for the new partnership. “Halls ‘Pep Talks’ did that for me. I wrote pep talks inside of their wrappers to give you that energy to be the boss you are.”

You can view the commercial below.

The new partnership arrives just after Latto dropped her latest single “ISSA PARTY” with Baby Drill. Some fans tried to make it a conflict between her and Waka Flocka Flame because the song features an interpolation of his 2010 hit “Grove St. Party” – but he shut it down real quick.

Waka responded to a fan on Twitter who called on him to sue Latto for the song, where she raps on the hook, “It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party, ayy/I got shots for all the opps, it’s a holiday/It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party.”

related news Metro Boomin & Latto To Be Featured On Season 2 Of Amazon Music Live October 4, 2023

“Flattery at this highest…. never understood why rob these youngsters for showing us respect plus Lotto from Clayton County,” he responded on Saturday (September 30).

It’s also to be noted that the song is an actual interpolation – which means Latto had to clear that ahead of time. Waka’s name is credited among the song’s writers, so he’s getting a percentage of the song.

Either way, fans agreed with Waka when it came to letting the next generation be influenced by those who paved the way before them.

“Gots to let the yute pay homage. Waka always been a real one,” a fan replied.

Another said, “They forgot Hip-Hop was built on respect. Sampling & borrowing is in the bloodline of hip-hop. ‘No idea’s original. There’s nothing new under the sun. It’s never what you do but how it’s done.’ – Nas.”