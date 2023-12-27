Latto has hit out at a fan who has suggested that she stop working with lesser known artists.

The comment comes after Latto teased a release with rising star Anycia, with which one fan appeared to take issue.

The fan commented on X, formerly Twitter: “Girl we love you but you need to stop doing collabs with these unknown artists enough is enough, as fans we want to see you win and this will get you nowhere and a latto feature is losing its value. no more babydrills, luh tylers and whoever this is next era please.”

Latto quoted the tweet and explained why she thinks its important to support new talent.

“Y’all be getting besides y’all self..,” she wrote. “Shawty from the south side & she hard af Idc bout allat. I was an “unknown artist” before and mfs acted too big for me. Stream when we drop.”

Anycia herself also commented on the backlash to the collaboration, saying: “Bruh oml…..the fact that mfs is THIS mad ab me doing a song with latto is C R A Z Y. lmaoooooooooo.”

Y’all be getting besides y’all self..Shawty from the south side & she hard af Idc bout allat. I was an “unknown artist” before and mfs acted too big for me. Stream when we drop 🤓 https://t.co/fCqVeLDJa8 — BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) December 26, 2023

bruh oml…..the fact that mfs is THIS mad ab me doing a song with latto is C R A Z Y. lmaoooooooooo — ANYCIA (@princesspopthat) December 26, 2023

Latto also received support from fans who praised her for using her platform to spotlight rising artists.

One said: “It’s actually a commendable and honorable thing when a very popular, well known musician collaborates with a new musician in the process of still building up notoriety for their own professional career. You provide larger platforms and more elevation for the new musicians.”

Latto’s list of past collaborators also includes a number of heavy hitters such as Cardi B, Lil Wayne and Mariah Carey.

Most recently — her hook-up with BTS star Jungkook on the song “Seven” — earned Latto the most streamed collaboration of 2023 on Spotify at 1.21 billion streams since its release this summer.

related news Latto & Luh Tyler Link Up On Holiday Themed ‘The Grinch Freestyle’ December 16, 2023

“Seven” also became the fastest song to pass one billion streams on Spotify in the history of the service, surpassing Miley Cyrus’ record of 112 days.

When the song hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, Latto became the first rapper to top the chart in 2023.

Other rappers to have since hit the summit of the chart include Drake, Jack Harlow and Doja Cat.