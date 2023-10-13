Latto has led fans to believe that she’s throwing shade at Ice Spice on a track off Offset’s new album Set It Off.

The “Big Energy” artist appears on bouncy, hard-hitting track titled “FINE AS CAN BE,” which has the cadence of an early Migos record.

In her guest verse, Latto invokes Ice Spice’s breakout hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” while describing how she reigns over the competition.

“That n-gga a munch/ Yo bookin’ fee, ate it for lunch/ I don’t do backends, need it up front/ I’m big dawg, you bitches is runts/ Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts/ I pull triggers and I pull blunts/ I pull cars like it’s Tonk/ Bitch, you couldn’t top me in the bunk (ha!),” she spits.

Listen to the song below:

After catching wind of her verse, fans quickly flocked to social media to theorize that Latto’s bars were aimed at the Bronx native.

“Oh it’s fireworks up in this bitch loool [grinning, squinting, emojis],” one person wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, while another added: “So Latto eating Ice Spice up on offset album [thinking face emoji].”

Someone else pulled no punches by arguing: “My jaw is on the floor [crying face emoji] Latto skulldragged ice spice lapdog ass.”

Latto’s apparent jab is just the latest salvo in what appears to be a brewing rivalry between the two female rap stars. In July, Ice Spice seemingly threw shade at Latto on two tracks off her project Like..? (Deluxe).

On “How High?” the Bronx native ripped a page out of Biggie’s rhyme book by spitting: “Now she all on the floor when I kick in the door/ How you mad I do less ’cause you gotta do more?”

And on “Butterfly Ku,” she rapped: “Where she at? On the floor/ She gettin’ money, but I’m gettin’ more.”

Both lyrics seemingly referenced Latto’s hit song “Put It On Da Floor.”

Just last month, Ice Spice was accused of shading Latto once more with comments about her female rap peers.

“It is a competition at the end of the day,” she told Variety. “People want to be all, ‘I’m a girl’s girl,’ but then behind the scenes being bitches.

“Basically, we here, the girls, are doing amazing. I’m excited to see it. I feel like the competition is what keeps us all excited because I think we all secretly enjoy competing and seeing who put that shit on better and who’s gon’ get the most views.”

She continued: “I can be transparent, and I know the competition is checking on me too, which is why it’s OK to say that. Because it’s like, ‘Yeah, girl, I’m watching you and I know you watching me.’ And boys are watching too, because they be secretly haters.

“But everybody today is competing with everybody no matter if you a boy, girl, nonbinary, whatever it is. You still checking in on your competition. That’s in every industry.”