Latto has poked fun at Benzino‘s neck on Young Nudy‘s new song, “Peaches & Eggplants,” which also features Sexyy Red.

On the infectious record, Latto throws in a few slick bars before mentioning the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star.

“He wanna know if it’s real or it’s fake/ I got a peach on the back like a plate/ I got him eatin’ my booty on tape/ I might expose him like 1090 Jake/ He don’t eat pussy, he gots to go/ Give me that neck like Benzino/ Give me that neck like, ‘Where it go?’/ One thumb in my bootyhole,” she raps on the explicit track.

Once the song came out, many fans automatically thought Latto was taking a shot at Coi Leray via her father — considering their previous issues.

However, Latto took to Instagram Live recently and explained where the “Give me that neck like Benzino” line actually arose from.

“Lemme break it down for the people that’s not fast,” she began. “I said ‘Gimme dat neck like Benzino.’ That mean if I say ‘gimme dat,’ that mean it’s took, right? That mean it’s gone right? I seen some people talking about, ‘But he don’t got no neck, that don’t make sense.’ Keep up! Keep up!”

Coi Leray and Latto’s previous beef dates back April, when Leray snapped back at Latto for shading her in “Put It on da Floor.”

Later that same month, the pair squashed their beef altogether. During her performance at Coachella, Latto clarified she had no hard feelings toward Coi Leray and showed love to her figure.

“Aye, Coi. By the way, I love yo body, baby,” she said on stage while performing “Put It on da Floor.”

It’s been a good summer for Latto, who recently became the first rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023.

Her “Seven” collaboration with BTS star Jung Kook made a grand entrance on the Hot 100 by debuting at No. 1 in late July.

According to Billboard, the upbeat, dancefloor-friendly song soared to the top spot thanks to 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay audience and 153,000 combined digital and CD singles in its opening week.

It marks the first No. 1 single for both Latto and Jung Kook, with the former’s previous best coming in April 2022 with “Big Energy,” which peaked at No. 3. She currently has one other song on the Hot 100 with her Cardi B-assisted “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which sits at No. 60 while “Seven” is now at No. 28.

Latto celebrated the news by previously posting a photo on Instagram of her pretending to wipe tears from her eyes, along with another of her blowing a kiss to the camera. “#1,” she captioned the post, which was met with congratulatory comments from Yung Miami, Flo Milli and more.