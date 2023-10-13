Latto seems to be losing her patience with people who discredit her and the success she spent years working toward.

On Wednesday (October 11), the “Big Energy” hitmaker clapped back at a social media user who insisted that her position in show business isn’t a product of her talent.

“Latto has to be an industry plant i[m] sorry,” the person wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The 24-year-old star responded by quoting the tweet and writing: “I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that.. I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc.

“I hate when y’all say this.. I worked VERY long & hard to be here. Being relevant since 16yo is not easy or common.”

In the music department, Latto has been dropping hit after hit. It currently looks like she’s about to continue her run of heavy-hitting collaborations, recently teasing that she might have one on the way with pop star Christina Aguilera.

The ladies teased the song with an elusive exchange on Twitter earlier this week, revealing just enough information to get fans excited while also leaving many questions unanswered.

“Should we tell them? [eyes and mouth covered emojis] @xtina” Latto tweeted, after which Aguilera followed up with: “I think it’s time babe…”

Latto has scored big in the collaboration department the last couple of years. In 2022, she nabbed the one and only Mariah Carey for a remix of the Atlanta rapper’s “Big Energy,” which samples Mariah’s ’90s classic “Fantasy” with the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Over the summer, Latto became the first rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023 thanks to her “Seven” collaboration with BTS star Jung Kook.

It marked the first No. 1 single for both Latto and Jung Kook, with the former’s previous best coming in April 2022 with the aforementioned “Big Energy,” which peaked at No. 3.