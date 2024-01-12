Latvia is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include artillery and helicopters, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said following a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Jan. 11.

According to the Latvian president, the new military aid package includes:

– howitzers;

– artillery shells;

– anti-tank weapons;

– helicopters;

– UAVs;

– communication devices;

– infantry combat gear.

“Latvia has committed to leading a drone coalition within the Ramstein framework,” he added, referring to regular meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Latvia on Jan. 11, following an unannounced visit to Lithuania on Jan. 10.

