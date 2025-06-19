TORONTO – Pitcher Eric Lauer has done a little bit of everything for the Toronto Blue Jays since his season debut seven weeks ago.

The 30-year-old left-hander has worked in short relief, served in a bulk role and is now used as a spot starter.

He has been getting results every step of the way.

Lauer was in top form Wednesday night, allowing one earned run over five-plus innings in an 8-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre.

“He has been really damn good,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Lauer (3-1) had a season-high eight strikeouts and allowed four hits and a walk. Over his last five appearances, he has given up three earned runs over 19 innings and held opponents to a .136 average.

He credits fastball command for his solid performance this season.

“Speeding guys up, slowing them down, moving them in and out and up and down — that’s pitching to me,” Lauer said. “To me, I’m a pitcher. I’ve never been an overpowering guy. I’ve never been just a stuff guy. I’m not going to out-stuff people.

“But I think I can make my pitches play up better than they actually are based on how I can throw my fastball.”

Bo Bichette hit a leadoff homer off Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs for the Blue Jays (40-33), who will go for a three-game sweep Thursday afternoon.

Bichette and Addison Barger had three hits apiece while Guerrero reached base five times. He had a single, double and three walks.

Toronto has won 11 of its last 12 home games and earned 14 victories over its last 19 games overall.

Lauer threw five shutout frames before he was pulled after giving up a leadoff triple to Corbin Carroll in the sixth.

With Yariel Rodriguez on in relief, Carroll scored the lone run for Arizona (36-37) on a groundout by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Toronto answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and broke the game open with a three-run seventh. The Blue Jays improved to 15-8 in interleague play.

Lauer has made four starts this season in a rotation anchored by veteran right-handers Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt.

Max Scherzer made only one start due to a thumb issue and Bowden Francis was mostly ineffective before landing on the IL this week due to a shoulder impingement.

Lauer has filled in admirably when needed and has likely earned himself a temporary spot in the five-man mix.

“Over the course of the year, your depth is going to get tested,” Schneider said. “So to have a guy like him step up has been awesome.”

A first-round pick (No. 25 overall) by San Diego in 2016, Lauer made his big-league debut with the Padres in 2018.

He later spent parts of four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers before splitting last year between Triple-A and the Korean league.

Lauer signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays last December and his contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo on April 30.

Since then, he has posted an impressive 2.29 earned-run average over 10 appearances with 36 strikeouts against just 11 walks.

“Your best ability is availability,” Lauer said. “So I just try to go out there and do my job every time I’m called.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.