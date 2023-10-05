How WebXR Breaks Down Immersive Learning Barriers

One of the most common misconceptions about immersive learning is that it’s reserved for organizations with big L&D budgets and plenty of internal tech experts. The truth is that it’s much more approachable than you might think. This guide by SweetRush shows you how to launch a strategy that leverages immersive learning with WebXR.

Why Now, And Why Immersive Learning With WebXR?

Native VR apps require downloads and headsets. WebXR, on the other hand, stores experiences on the server, and learners can opt for laptops, desktops, or the usual headsets. This means that your organization can scale up its immersive learning strategy whenever the need arises. For example, start with the computers your employees already use to roll out in record time. There’s no time like the present to make the most of immersive learning with WebXR, as it gives you the power to engage learners, maximize training ROI, and provide every member of your team with hands-on know-how.

About This eBook

How do you integrate WebXR with your LMS? How can the right partner help you create immersive learning content that fosters real-world experience? Here’s a sneak preview of what you’ll find in this guide:

Meet WebXR: Discover how WebXR content helps you bring immersive learning to a globally distributed audience, even if they don’t have a VR headset.

Why the Time Is Right for WebXR Learning Experiences: Explore the two main forces driving this powerful merger—and why now is the time for WebXR content.

WebXR and Native VR—A Tale of Three Immersive Experience Types: Uncover the three types of immersive learning experiences powering their learning strategies.

The Immersive Learning Lookbook: Peruse SweetRush's lookbook of seven amazing immersive learning experiences for various use cases.

WebXR Learning Experiences Meet Your LMS: Find out why that's not a dealbreaker thanks to the WebXR LMS Integration Tool and its data analytics superpowers.

Take the Plunge into Immersive Learning: Learn how SweetRush partners with you to build an immersive learning portfolio.

Get Your Copy

Download No Headset? No Problem! Launch Your Immersive Learning Strategy With WebXR today to get better acquainted with all that innovative technology has to offer.