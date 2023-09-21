Like it or not, laundry is a necessary part of your routine (or at least we hope it is). For such an essential chore, there are a lot of things many of us get wrong about washing our clothes. To help clear up some of the misconceptions out there, the experts over at OMO Laundry have given us some guidance.

Laundry habits you need to break

Washing machine tips. iStock

Don’t use too much detergent

While it might seem like the more soap, the cleaner something will get, this is not true.

“Adding too much detergent to a wash will leave a sticky residue that will only collect more dirt and bacteria,” an OMO expert told us via email.

Instead, they recommended using laundry capsules in your washing machine.

Keep the door open on a front loader after a cycle

Closing the door of your machine after a laundry cycle can trap moisture and bacteria within the machine, which can lead to mould and bad odours, according to OMO’s experts.

Once your machine cycle is finished, leave the door open for a few hours and then close it once the interior has dried out.

How to properly wash jeans

When putting your jeans into the wash, it’s tempting to just chuck them in there with the rest of your clothes. However, a little bit of extra prep can help with getting them extra clean.

OMO’s experts recommend you turn them inside out, empty your pockets of any materials, and have the zippers zipped up to avoid any snags in your jeans.

How to deal with stains

If you’ve spilled something on your clothes, there are a few ways to deal with stains, but one of those ways is not vigorously rubbing the stain. Doing this can further embed the stain in your clothing.

Instead, you’ll want to treat the stain as quickly as possible by dabbing it and using a good stain remover when doing your laundry.

You should iron garments while they’re still slightly damp

Contrary to popular opinion, OMO’s experts recommend you iron your clothes while they’re still slightly damp, as dry clothes make it much harder to remove wrinkles. If your clothes have dried out, you should return some moisture to them with a spray bottle or use the mist setting on your iron.

Did you learn anything about your bad laundry habits from this list? I have certainly been called out.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/Canva