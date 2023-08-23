LAURA Anderson left fans convinced she’s given birth after sharing a confusing post on Instagram.

The 34-year-old former Love Island star is expecting her first child with actor Gary Lucy.

3 Some of Laura’s fans thought she’d given birth after she posted this snap Credit: Instagram

3 Laura is due to give birth to her first child this month Credit: Instagram

3 She and Gary have sparked rumours they’re back together Credit: Instagram

As she approaches her due date Laura had some fans thinking her baby girl has arrived with a new snap.

In the photo Laura was seen beaming as she pushed her pram down the street.

She was glowing a white minidress and tan coat which she accessorised with a bucket hat and trainers.

One fan commented: “Thought she was here for a minute (baby girl).”

Another said: “I thought you’d had the baby!!”

And a third added: “Feels like you’ve been pregnant forever.”

Laura and Gary, who split shortly after confirming the pregnancy in February, have sparked rumours they’re back together.

Last week they were spotted together at a luxury hotel in Laura’s native Scotland as she prepares to give birth.

Despite their bitter break up – with Laura accused of taking several social media shots at the former Hollyoaks star – the former couple have also refollowed each other on Instagram.

Laura this week posted a snap of her during her hotel break but a fan was quick to comment: “I saw Gary there, are you guys back together?”

After they were seen together at the £800-a-night Gleneagles hotel, a source told The Sun: “He flew up to Scotland to see Laura and they were spotted together at Glasgow airport.

“Then the next week, they went to Gleneagles, the luxury hotel, together.”