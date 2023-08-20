LAURA WOODS outfit for England’s World Cup final against Spain has left fans stunned with fans labelling her “gorgeous”.

Woods has been a regular on fans’ screens throughout the tournament as ITV’s lead presenter for the tournament.

3 Laura Woods lead today’s coverage alongside Eni Aluko and Karen Carney Credit: ITV

3 England’s women have the chance to win their first World Cup since 1966 Credit: ITV

3 Woods opted for an all pink outfir Credit: Twitter @laura_woodsy

And she made sure to mark the occasion of England’s first World Cup final since 1966 with a bold all pink outfit.

She opted to pair a pink blouse with a matching skirt for her coverage of the game this morning.

After posting her outfit on Twitter, fans were quick to shower the presenter with compliments.

One fan wrote: “Was just thinking which channel to choose, not anymore”