Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is making headlines not just for her upcoming wedding, but also for her recent appearance. She wore a stunning strapless black gown at a charity event during the Cannes Film Festival. But it was her face and overall look that caught the most attention online.

Social media users quickly began comparing her latest photos with older ones. Many pointed out changes in her facial features and body shape. This led to widespread speculation that she may have had plastic surgery.

What people are saying

On platforms like Instagram and X, users debated whether Sánchez had procedures like Botox, lip fillers, or breast implants. Some fans expressed disappointment, saying she looked more natural and beautiful in the past. Others mocked her appearance, saying, “She was so pretty before. Now she looks fake.” Another said, “Way too much work done.”

Others defended her, saying people should stop judging her appearance. One supporter wrote, “She’s still beautiful. Let her be happy.”

Has she confirmed any surgery?

So far, Lauren Sánchez has not confirmed or denied having any cosmetic procedures. She has remained silent on the topic, even as the internet buzz continues.In past interviews, she has spoken about staying fit, working out regularly, and taking care of her health. But she has never directly addressed any plastic surgery rumors.

Upcoming $10 Million wedding

The timing of the debate is notable, as Sánchez and Bezos are preparing for their lavish wedding. The three-day event is expected to take place in Venice, Italy, from June 24 to 26. It will reportedly cost around $10 million and be held on the exclusive San Giorgio Maggiore island.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos made their relationship public in 2019 after Bezos ended his 25-year marriage to MacKenzie Scott. Sánchez was also previously married to businessman Patrick Whitesell. Since then, Sánchez has been seen often at public events with Bezos, including aboard his private yacht and at major award shows.

As the wedding day approaches, interest in Sánchez’s appearance and rumored cosmetic choices will not likely fade. Whether or not she speaks out, speculation about her looks will continue to be part of the public conversation.