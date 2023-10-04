Laurence Fox today shared a video on X showing five police officers ‘storming his home’ as he was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to damage ULEZ cameras a day after he threatened to tear them down with an angle-grinder.

Footage posted to social media showed the 45-year-old political activist smoking a cigar in his living room as police officers appeared to search his home in south London before telling the camera: ‘That, ladies and gentlemen, is the country that we live in’.

Fox had made comments on Maajid Nawaz’s Warrior Creed podcast a day earlier where he said he would encourage a group of anti-ULEZ activists who call themselves ‘Blade Runners’ to tear down ‘every single camera’ in a bid to ‘encourage mass removal of the surveillance state’

He added he was ‘pretty close with several’ Blade Runners – a secretive group behind acts of Ulez camera vandalism – and that he would be ‘out there with my angle grinder’.

Scotland Yard said a 45-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras.

GB News later dramatically announced it had sacked Fox after he sparked a backlash by making derogatory remarks live on its channel about feminist journalist Ava Evans.

The video appears to show multiple uniformed officers in what looks like Fox’s living room as he sits on a sofa watching them, dressed in a grey suit and smoking a cigar

The actor appeared on Maajid Nawaz’s Warrior Creed podcast on Tuesday – on the Rumble platform – to ‘encourage mass removal of the surveillance state’

On Wednesday, a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Fox sitting in his living room smoking a cigar while police appeared to search his home.

Who are the ULEZ ‘Blade Runners’? In recent months the ‘Blade Runners’ have brought misery to Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion. By targeting ULEZ cameras in parts of London where the £12.50-a-day charge has been introduced, the vigilantes have tried their best to disrupt the scheme. Cameras have been covered with sticky spray, vandalised and even cut down the polices they are attached to. The secretive group has vowed to get rid of all Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and has taken credit for hundreds of them being damaged. Taking their name from the dystopian 1982 science fiction film in which the eponymous Blade Runners hunt down bio-engineered humanoids, members insist the cameras are a form of control over ordinary people. One Blade Runner told MailOnline earlier this year the ULEZ was a ‘way to try to… restrict our movements’. They said: ‘Everything we are doing is for our own freedoms. ‘It’s the tip of the iceberg. We do not live in a democracy. ‘We will fight with everything we have for our freedoms.’ Advertisement

In the footage, he says: ‘Look how many coppers there are in my house…Coming to take everything out of my house. That ladies and gentlemen, is the country that we live in.’

It appeared to show multiple officers in what looks like Fox’s living room as he sits on a sofa watching them, dressed in a grey suit and smoking.

The Met Police said in a statement: ‘On Wednesday 4, October officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

‘He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody.’

Later the same day, GB News said it had ‘ended its employment relationship’ with Laurence Fox following comments he made on the channel about female journalist Ava Evans.

It comes after GB News chiefs held emergency talks at the weekend as the channel fights for its future following a series of scandals and record viewer complaints.

Regulator Ofcom has opened 12 investigations into the broadcaster, including one examining the sexist on-air comments made last week by actor Laurence Fox.

The remarks about Ms Evans led to the suspension of Fox and presenter Dan Wootton. More than 7,300 viewers complained.

It is understood that investors and managers from GB News were in contact this weekend to discuss how to move on amid the bad publicity.

‘It is crunch time for GB News,’ a former employee told The Observer. ‘They cannot just bask in notoriety forever because they do need to make some money and they need to keep the right to call themselves a channel for news programmes.’

Last week the channel apologised after Fox attacked Ms Evans, a correspondent for the news website JOE, in an on-air rant on Tuesday evening. Fox said ‘Who would want to sh*g that?’ and described her as a ‘little woman’.

He claimed his remarks were in response to comments made by Ms Evans on BBC’s Politics Live, when she was accused of being dismissive about men’s mental health issues.

Ms Evans said Fox’s comments were ‘unforgivable’ and that a responsible broadcaster should never have allowed the rant to go as far as it did. According to sources at GB News, Wootton was suspended for ignoring instructions to stop Fox, which were being relayed by senior management via his earpiece, and for later failing to read an autocue apology on air. He apologised the next day.

The Blade Runners are a group of people who are targeting ULEZ cameras in London and vandalising them

Laurence Fox pictured on the Triggernometry podcast on Friday

Fox was suspended for his on-air rant about Ms Evans after her previous comments about male suicide. Pictured: Ms Evans appearing on the Politics JOE podcast

Speaking on the Triggernometry podcast with comedians Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, actor-turned-political activist Fox said he had become ’emotional’ as he felt Ms Evans had made light of male mental health struggles.

He admitted the remarks were ‘crass’ but said he didn’t feel they ‘merited the wall-to-wall’ media coverage they have received in recent days and the chaos it has brought the news channel.

Speaking on Friday after his suspension, Fox told the Triggernometry podcast that he regretted the tone of his remarks on Dan Wootton’s show the Tuesday before.

When the hosts remarked to Fox that ‘in the cold light of day, it [the clip] doesn’t look good does it?’, he responded by admitting: ‘No.’

He said that he had ‘strong feelings’ on the show after being riled by comments Ms Evans had previously made when she was appearing on the BBC speaking about the topic of male suicide, in which she called for a minister of mental health for everyone in government, dismissing the suggestion of just a men’s mental health minister.

He told the podcast: ‘When I listen back to it now, it’s just kind of crass. It’s the kind of thing you’d say in the pub.

‘I think I made the point which was the point I wanted to make, which is when you’ve got a misandrist fourth wave feminist who wants men to be terrified and scared of women, who tweets pictures of herself saying ‘I’m socially distancing from men’, I’m just like ‘stop’.

‘Instead of dismantling her ideas I just said ‘I can’t think of a single man who’d want to s*** you, I mean which self-respecting man would want to s*** you?’ which was also trying to be funny. Big mistake.’

The father-of-two said had ‘demeaned’ Ms Evans and apologised, but said: ‘I don’t think it’s misogyny or anything like that. I think it’s disrespectful.’