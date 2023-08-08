On August 6, 2023, strongman Laurence Shahlaei recorded a 22-foot, four-inch Dinnie Stone Walk during the 2023 Donald Dinnie Day in Potarch Park, Scotland. The mark is a new World Record and surpasses his own previous best of 14 feet, 10 inches by over seven feet. The Dinnie Stones are famous for their unequal weight, necessitating an athlete to maintain greater focus while balancing them on carries.

CERBERUS Strength captured a video of Shahlaei’s milestone Dinnie Stone carry, posting it to the company’s Instagram profile. The carry itself did not seem to be much of a struggle for Shahlaei, as his face noticeably grew with joy with each successive step.

More from Breaking Muscle:

The 2023 Donald Dinnie Day event featured a host of strongman competitors aside from Shahlaei. Various elite strongmen and strongwomen like Tom Stoltman, Martins Licis, Luke Stoltman, Donna Moore, and Chloe Brennan were all on hand to participate. In a post on Shahlaei’s Instagram, various notable competitors like Brennan, Peiman Maheripourehir, Travis Ortmayer, and Eddie Williams offered messages of congratulations for breaking the Dinnie Stone Walk record.

Shahlaei seemed quite appreciative within his reflection.

“So happy today to come away from [2023] The Donald Dinnie Day with a new World Record in the Dinnie Stone Walk, 22 feet, 4 inches, beating the previous World Record of 14 feet, 10 inches,” Shahlaei wrote. “It feels amazing to still be breaking records at this stage in my lifting journey.”

According to Strongman Archives, Shahlaei last competed in a full strongman competition at the 2021 Giants Live Strongman Classic (GLSC), where he finished in seventh. The athlete might be most remembered for his victory at the 2016 Europe’s Strongest Man (ESM). These days, Shahlaei is a prominent strongman commentator, often releasing roster news and analysis over his YouTube channel with approximately 138,000 subscribers.

More from Breaking Muscle:

Even at the age of 40, Shahlaei appears to be finished with a full-fledged competitive strongman pursuit. That said, moments like this Dinnie Stone World Record offer a glimpse at an athlete who clearly still has a lot of power and strength in his back pocket.

Featured image: biglozwsm on Instagram