A piece of horror film history is on the California real estate market just in time for Halloween.

The actual house where Jamie Lee Curtis’ character in the original Halloween movie is currently for sale for just under $1.8 million.

A listing for the South Pasadena home on Realtor.com actually leans into the fact the property was featured in the film.

“If you watch the film you’ll recognize the infamous stoop that Jamie Lee Curtis sat on, holding a pumpkin,” the listing states.

What’s Included With The ‘Halloween’ House?

The house is divided into three units with potential for a fourth unit over the garage. Each unit is somewhat modest with a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms across the entire property.

Outside of some colorful paint choices, the home is fairly mundane. Nothing screams “this place was in an iconic horror movie.”

Much of that is likely due to the home, which was built in 1906, being owned by the same family for the past several years.

“There is a fruit-bearing avocado tree that was planted by the sellers’ grandfather in the 1940s,” the listing reads. “This exceptional property is a wonderful place to live, work and play in one of the most desirable communities in greater L.A.”

Not The Only Halloween House In South Pasadena

In the 1978 horror classic directed by John Carpenter, we see Michael Myers terrorizing the fictitious Haddonfield, Illinois after he escapes a mental hospital where he was being held for his sister’s 1963 murder.

His main target throughout the film is Laurie Strode (played by Curtis) who he sees dropping off a key to the former home where he murdered his sister when he was only six years old.

While the home on the market was the Strode family residence, the Michael Myers house is just a short drive away in South Pasadena.

According to DiscoverLosAngeles.com, the Michael Myers house at 1000 Mission Street is now a two-story office building that has been officially designated as a South Pasadena Cultural Landmark.

The building that was the hardware store where the Michael Myers grabs his mask, rope and knives is located directly across the street.

