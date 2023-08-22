Lauryn Hill has revealed that she is going on tour alongside The Fugees to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

On Tuesday (August 22), it was announced that the Grammy Award-winning artist will be performing around the world to commemorate her 1998 LP. She previously hit the road in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album.

L Boogie’s historic tour will kick off on September 28 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and make stops in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles before concluding in Seattle on November 9. The Fugees will open for Hill on all of her North American dates, along with Jamaican reggae singer Koffee on certain stops.

The international trek will also double up as Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel’s first tour as a group in years. The trio had initially planned to hit the road in 2021 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut album The Score, but it was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the New Jersey collective did reunite on stage at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia this past June.

Presale tickets for Lauryn Hill’s 25th anniversary tour go on sale on Friday (August 25) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase their tickets here.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Lauryn Hill said of her debut album in a press release.

“I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

She continued: “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music.

“I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

Lauryn Hill changed the landscape of Hip Hop and R&B forever when she released The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in August 1998. The album includes cult-classic records such as “Ex-Factor,” “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Upon its release, the diamond-certified project was met with critical acclaim and became the first Hip Hop album ever to win Album of the Year at the 1999 Grammy Awards. In addition, Hill became the first female artist to take home five Grammy Awards in one night.

Check out the dates for Lauryn Hill’s tour below:

9/8 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 — New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 — Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 — Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 — Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 — Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 — Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)