Ms. Lauryn Hill‘s 25th Anniversary Tour for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill hasn’t even kicked off in North America yet, but due to overwhelming demand, she’s already adding new dates.

On Monday (October 2), Ms. Hill announced 10 additional stops across North America including Vancouver, San Francisco, Detroit, St. Louis, Atlanta and more. All North American dates will be co-headlined by Fugees, with tickets for the new dates going on sale this Friday (October 6) at 10 A.M. local time.

In a statement, Ms. Hill noted the importance of the tour as well as the lasting impact made by both the album and Fugees:

“I’ve almost felt compelled to carry a torch or to keep a light shining regarding the continual performance of the Miseducation album, she said. “I believe there’s been a reason for that—and the Fugees coming back together for performances too feels like unfinished business we’re destined to handle. The connections are real and uncanny, and the magic and synergy between us has not been deterred by time.”

She continued: “I believe the messages that we and the art we made embody something moving, meaningful and important for us and for the world. We gave voice and image to possibilities that emblazoned so many musical directions after us. As we were inspired, we also inspired countless artists who have shown up to express themselves in this musical space.”

“Both the Miseducation and the Fugees’ material challenged and expanded convention, by paying homage to the past, while richly embracing the present, and emblazoning the trail for the future. We represent not just ourselves but our influences and our peers who took art, culture and inspiration very seriously—- who reshaped the landscape for ourselves and for those who would follow after us. I’m grateful to be able to celebrate this classic material and re-present it to an audience in this time.”

Check out the full list of North American dates below.

OCTOBER

10/17 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 — Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

NOVEMBER

2 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena

5 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

7 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

9 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Related Box Error: Post ID Or Slug Incorrect, No Post Found!

DECEMBER

1 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Arena

8 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

The trek is Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel’s first tour as a group in years. The trio had initially planned to hit the road in 2021 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut album The Score, but it was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the New Jersey collective did reunite on stage at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia this past June.