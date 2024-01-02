Fire fighters are battling a huge blaze that has engulfed scrap yard near a factory with 60 fire crews desperately trying to get the blaze under control.

Emergency crews rushed to the factory at Plummer Road in Laverton, in Melbourne’s north on Tuesday at 1.44pm following reports of the massive blaze.

The fire caused a pile of metal and recycling material to be set alight.

Thick plumes of black smoke was seen coming from the scrap yard as the terrifying fire continued to intensify.

Residents living in surrounding areas including Altona, Port Melbourne, Sunshine, West Footscray and Williamstown have been urged to exercise caution as they may see and smell the smoke from the fire.

A massive fire has engulfed a scrap metal yard near a factory (pictured) in Melbourne’s north with fire crews battling the out of control blaze

Fire and Rescue Victoria have urged residents and anyone nearby in the area to stay clear of the factory and surrounding areas.

A spokeswoman from Fire and Rescue Victoria told Daily Mail Australia fire crews very initially told the blaze has engulfed machinery before it was reduced to a ‘pile of rubbish’.

‘Fire crews arrived on scene [before] the response [to the fire] was escalated on arrival,’ the spokeswoman said.

’60 firefighters are on scene…we have multiple aerial appliances [including] ladder platforms to attack the fire.’

Four cherry picker machines have also been deployed to help crews battle the blaze that has engulf most of the scrap yard.

A motorist who was driving on a motorway near the scene of the fire filmed the clouds of thick black smoke making it’s way over several kilometers.

A motorist who was driving by on a highway near the scene of the blaze captured thick plumes of black smoke (pictured) coming from the scene of the fire

Residents living nearby the factory across Melbourne’s north-west have been urged to stay clear of the area (picture) as emergency crews battle the blaze

Fire Rescue Victoria have issued a community warning for Melbourne’s western suburbs with the spokeswoman telling Daily Mail efforts to control the fire is likely to be a ‘prolonged event.’

