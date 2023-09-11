



Article content Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to United States News Wire Services TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a private placement offering (the “Offering”) of 8,000,000 common shares (each, a “Common Share”) in the capital of the Company at a price of CAD$1.35 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of CAD$10,800,000.

Article content The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used primarily for exploration expenses on the Company’s gold properties comprising its Lavras do Sul Project located in Rio Grande do Sul State of Brazil, and for general working capital purposes.

Article content The Offering will be conducted pursuant to available exemptions from the registration and prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation, including sales to accredited investors and to close personal friends and business associates of directors and officers of the Company. The completion of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.