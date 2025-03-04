



SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pressuring Oakland to expand its police department's ability to chase suspects, referencing the public's desire for a crackdown on crime. He said that voters had recently taken more tough-on-crime positions and "expressed in pretty clear terms they want change." Weeks later, a police pursuit across the bay in San Francisco ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing and sending six people, including a child, to the hospital. The February crash was a reminder of how dangerous high-speed pursuits can be to the public. At least 30% of police vehicle chases include collisions, and up to nearly one-fifth bring injuries or deaths, according to research cited in a federally funded study. But balancing the public appetite for tougher law enforcement with the risks to public health these chases pose is challenging, and as cities nationwide wrestle with what trade-offs they're willing to accept on either side, experts worry that lives are at risk. Geoffrey Alpert, an authority on police pursuits, helped craft Oakland's policy, which allows chases only if police believe a suspect has a gun or committed certain violent crimes. He thinks loosening guidelines would be a menace to public health. "If you reverse and start chasing for these minor offenses, you're signing death warrants. It's extremely dangerous. That's the reason why people went away from chasing everyone until the wheels fell off," said Alpert, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina. Alpert said there is no convincing evidence that chases deter people from fleeing or lower crime rates. "This is a political decision; it's not scientific," he said of the Democratic governor's drive to loosen these regulations. The push toward more restrictive chase policies comes as a spike in traffic-related deaths has raised the public health alarm, leading to more local policies focused on road safety. New York City, for example, recently banned chasing drivers for traffic violations and other low-level offenses, reserving vehicle pursuits for suspected felonies or violent misdemeanors. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said such pursuits "can be both potentially dangerous and unnecessary." Similarly, Houston limited pursuits in 2023 after the Houston Chronicle reported on an increase in chase-related deaths and injuries. The Police Executive Research Forum, a national think tank on policing standards, recommended in 2023 that pursuits be allowed only when there has been a violent crime and the suspect is an imminent violent threat. "You can get a suspect another day, but you can't get a life back," wrote Chuck Wexler, the group's executive director. Nearly 12,000 police pursuits were reported in California in 2022, the most recent data available. More than 400 bystanders were injured because of those chases. Of the 34 people who died, five were uninvolved bystanders. Nationwide, more than 500 people died because of police pursuits in 2020, the first year of the covid pandemic, up from closer to 400 people a year from 2016 to 2019, according to federal data. But federal statistics understate the danger.

The San Francisco Chronicle found that hundreds of people killed in chases from 2017 through 2021 were not counted in federal databases, increasing the number to more than 3,000 people over five years. Alexis Piquero, a criminologist and previous director of the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, said high-stakes trade-offs are involved in creating chase policies. He said that while police chases are "dangerous because they are usually at high speeds or there's a lot of people around," he would allow police to chase someone fleeing a traffic stop or a shoplifter fleeing a store. "If we loosen it to create more things that police can pursue, you also increase the likelihood that bad things could happen," Piquero said. "What's the risk-reward calculation that someone is willing to deal with?" After three people were killed in two years in Oakland as a result of collisions during pursuits, the city further restricted its policy in December 2022, adding a speed limit on chases. Pursuits dropped from 130 that year to 38 in the first seven months of 2024. The number of captured suspects and recovered firearms fell, too. But while there were no further deaths, the number of injuries to both suspects and bystanders remained static as of July. By contrast, the California Highway Patrol last year was involved in more than 500 pursuits in Oakland, said Assistant Commissioner Ezery Beauchamp. They resulted in 155 felony arrests, according to the CHP. Beauchamp did not mention that they also led to 62 collisions, 19 of them involving injuries — a dozen of those to uninvolved third parties, the CHP said in response to an inquiry from KFF Health News. "Police pursuits are dangerous, and we recognize that. That is why we need active supervision and active management during police pursuits," he said. "But let me be clear: When a criminal flees from the police, it is the community that is suffering, and it is the criminal that is putting people in jeopardy." In late January, President Donald Trump pardoned two Washington, D.C., police officers sentenced to prison for their role in a fatal police chase that killed a 20-year-old on a moped. "They arrested the two officers and put them in jail for going after a criminal," Trump said in announcing clemency for the officers. Support for law and order has been gaining ground in progressive parts of the nation. New Jersey in 2022 allowed chasing auto thieves in response to a surge in car thefts. Washington state lawmakers last year allowed police to pursue anyone they suspected of violating the law, instead of only those suspected of specific crimes. Milwaukee loosened its policies and recorded a surge in accidents and injuries. Kristie Priano was 15 when she died in 2002 in Chico from injuries sustained when her family's car was hit during a police chase. They had been on their way to her high school basketball game. (Candy Priano) Even San Francisco shares that sentiment. Less than a year before the February police chase that sent several bystanders to the hospital, voters changed the city's pursuit policy to allow police to chase anyone they believe committed or is likely to commit a felony or violent misdemeanor. But for Mark Priano and his family, the drive to change these policies is personal. He had no idea that police in Chico were chasing a teenage driver joyriding with two friends in her mother's car that dark night in January 2002. The Prianos were headed with their 15-year-old daughter, Kristie, to her high school basketball game. "We got T-boned. Never saw it coming," Priano said. "They blew right through the fifth stop sign and she ran right into us going close to 60 miles an hour." Kristie died. Her parents twice tried unsuccessfully to change California law to limit pursuits to when an "imminent peril exists," an effort known as Kristie's Law, and started an organization to help families who have lost loved ones to police chases. Kristie's father is still frustrated that the safeguards proposed in their daughter's name never became law. "To this day," Priano said, "pursuits continue to kill innocent victims."