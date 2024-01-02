A lawsuit has been filed to disqualify Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) from the ballot in Pennsylvania due to his alleged participation in Trump’s insurrection.

Lawsuit Requests That Rep. Scott Perry Be Disqualified From The Ballot

ABC27 in Harrisburg, PA reported:

The lawsuit, which was filed on January 2 by Harrisburg-area activist and former congressional candidate Gene Stilp, calls for Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State Al Schmidt to remove Perry from the ballot ahead of the spring’s 10th Congressional District primary.

….

The lawsuit alleges Perry helped push conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen and advanced efforts to replace the Attorney General with a Trump loyalist.

“Scott Perry was a leading proponent of using the January 6, 2021 Congressional presidential election certification process to disrupt the transfer of presidential administration from Trump to Biden,” says the lawsuit, sighting the FBI’s seizure of Perry’s cellphone records and other accusations made against Perry following the January 6 attack.

The lawsuit also requests a referral of “information of any possible criminal activity by Scott Perry or any other party discovered in this case to the Pennsylvania Attorney General for prosecution.”

Who Is Rep. Scott Perry?

Rep. Scott Perry is a Republican member of the US House of Representatives who represents Pennsylvania’s 10th District. Perry has been a member of the House since 2013 and is currently the chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

Rep. Scott Perry Is The One Member Of Congress Who Has Been Linked To The Coup Plot

As I wrote about Rep. Perry in PoliticusUSA’s newsletter, The Daily. “Rep. Perry is the one member of Congress who has been directly linked to the coup plot through activities that could not be covered up with the Speech and Debate Clause. Perry was actively working to get Jeffrey Clark named Attorney General by Trump so that Clark could use the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election.”

Once the news broke that Jack Smith had Perry’s texts and Trump was disqualified from the ballot in Colorado, it was inevitable that voters in Pennsylvania would attempt to disqualify Rep. Perry. There is ample evidence that unlike other Republican members of Congress, Perry was openly working with the Trump White House to overturn the 2020 election.

It is unknown whether the lawsuit will be successful, but the legal action makes it clear that voters aren’t going to be allowed to forget about 1/6 and those who participated in Trump’s coup.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.