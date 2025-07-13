The health of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, has severely deteriorated in Israeli detention in Israel’s infamous Ofer prison, his lawyer said in a statement on social media.

Israeli forces arrested Abu Safia on 27 December from the hospital in Beit Lahia in north Gaza, which was left out of service following Israeli attacks.

All medical staff, patients, and their relatives were taken out of the hospital at gunpoint, forced to strip down to their underwear.

Remaining in solitary confinement, Abu Safiya has lost more than 40kg (88 pounds) since his arrest and was reportedly beaten on 24 June, his lawyer said. He was denied medical care despite requesting treatment for injuries to his ribs, face and back, as well as for irregular cardiology test results.