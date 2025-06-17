Layer Health, an AI-enabled chart review company, announced it will receive a strategic investment from Intermountain Heath’s investment arm, Intermountain Ventures, and Intermountain Health will become an innovation partner and early user of Layer Health’s AI-powered chart review platform.

The two companies are engaged in a multi-year venture to deploy Layer Health’s AI platform across multiple clinical registries, aiming to improve the scalability of clinical data abstraction.

Initially, Intermountain’s clinical data management team will collaborate with Layer Health to verify the AI’s ability to achieve high accuracy before deployment, aiming to ensure the AI meets the clinical performance standards necessary to support real-world clinical registry reporting.

Beginning with registries in stroke, bariatric surgery and cardiovascular disease, Intermountain Health will deploy Layer Health’s AI platform across its whole network, which includes 33 hospitals in multiple states, with plans to expand to other areas in the future.

“Intermountain Health shares our belief that part of delivering high-quality healthcare is being able to scalably measure patient outcomes and that AI can enable this,” David Sontag, cofounder and CEO of Layer Health, told MobiHealthNews.

“This collaboration reflects a deep alignment around building AI that not only scales chart review, but ensures clinical registry reporting is accurate, efficient and aligned with the realities of frontline care. With Intermountain’s investment and partnership, we are advancing a shared vision to modernize clinical data workflows and elevate the quality of care at scale.”

THE LARGER TREND

In May, White Plains Hospital in New York collaborated with Layer Health to automate reporting across multiple clinical registries and accelerate the chart review process.

In March, Layer Health secured $21 million in Series A funding.

Define Ventures led the round, with participation from GV (Google Ventures), Flare Capital Partners and MultiCare Capital Partners.

That same month, the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Layer Health announced a multi-year collaboration aimed at using LLMs to expedite cancer research.

ACS will use Layer Health’s LLM-powered data abstraction platform to pull clinical data from thousands of medical charts of patients enrolled in ACS research studies.

In January, NeuroFlow acquired Intermountain Health’s proprietary health analytics model. The acquisition aimed to accelerate the enhancement of NeuroFlow’s analytics and AI capabilities.

The deal expanded and reinforced the commercial partnership between NeuroFlow and Intermountain Health.

Last year, NeuroFlow partnered with Intermountain Health to help identify behavioral health needs within the health system’s primary care patients in Colorado.

Intermountain leveraged NeuroFlow’s Integrated Care offering, which includes whole-population screening and digital care, a digital care companion to engage patients, ongoing monitoring and self-care resources, a registry with patient progress, collaboration tools and EHR integration.

The company also integrated its behavioral health analytics into Intermountain’s workflows, providing patients with suicide prevention services, including access to trained crisis professionals.