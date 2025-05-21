New York-based White Plains Hospital is collaborating with Layer Health, an AI-enabled chart review company, to automate reporting across multiple clinical registries and accelerate the chart review process.

White Plains Hospital participates in numerous clinical registries that require resources to collect and submit patient data.

According to the hospital, the current manual chart review process is time-consuming and labor-intensive.

White Plains Hospital will use Layer Health’s LLMs/AI platform to support clinical registry reporting.

“Our AI platform was designed to handle the complexity of clinical data at scale, turning what was once a manual, resource-heavy process into something faster, more consistent and far easier to manage,” David Sontag, cofounder and CEO of Layer Health, told MobiHealthNews.

“We are excited to partner with such a forward-looking organization like White Plains Hospital, working with them to ensure our technology supercharges their clinical team with validated and trustworthy AI.”

THE LARGER TREND

In March, Layer Health secured $21 million in Series A funding. Define Ventures led the round, which included GV (Google Ventures), Flare Capital Partners and MultiCare Capital Partners.

That same month, Layer Health announced a multi-year collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to use large language models to expedite cancer research.

ACS used Layer Health’s LLM-powered data abstraction platform to pull clinical data from thousands of medical charts of patients enrolled in ACS research studies.

Those studies include the Cancer Prevention Study-3, a population study of 300,000 participants, among whom several thousand have been diagnosed with cancer and provided their medical records.