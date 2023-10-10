Bloober Team is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, the company has partnered with a Polish singer to create an “official” Layers of Fear song. Bloober Team worked with Natalia Szroeder for a new take on the iconic song “You Are My Sunshine,” which has been covered by hundreds of artists over the years and is one of the most memorable and recognizable pieces of music in modern times. Bloober Team is also releasing new content for Layers of Fear to celebrate its anniversary, and it’s coming soon.

Given that this is Bloober Team and created for the Layers of Fear franchise, the new rendition of “You Are My Sunshine” is dark and haunting, and so is the accompanying music video, which you can see below. Piotr Babieno, Bloober Team’s CEO, directed the music video, and it is inspired by Layers of Fear.



You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Layers of Fear – Official Exclusive Music Video [You Are My Sunshine – Natalia Szroeder]

“Together with Natalia, we wanted to create something special. Natalia is one of the most talented young singers in the music scene, and it was very important for us to hear her voice in this new interpretation of the song because we believed it would add a mysterious character to it, and it certainly did,” Babieno said.

A sneak peek at the next piece of content for Layers of Fear

In addition to the song and music video, Bloober Team confirmed that it’s launching new, free content for Layers of Fear on October 24. That’s not a random date, as it’s the studio’s exact 15th anniversary of its founding in 2008.

Something spooky is coming to Layers of Fear

Bloober Team has developed numerous high-profile titles over the years, including Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, Observer, and The Medium. It is now working with Konami on the highly anticipated remake of Silent Hill 2.