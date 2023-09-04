Lea Michele was spotted while heading to her final performance in Funny Girl in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

The 37-year-old performer cut a fashionable figure as she was escorted to a private vehicle before making her way to the August Wilson Theatre to appear as Fanny Brice for one last time.

The actress, who recently commemorated her son’s third birthday, opted for a sleeveless black dress that showcased her toned arms and lower legs.

Michele paired her clothing with a matching pair of leather high-heeled shoes, which added a bit of extra glam to her look.

She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, and her gorgeous dark brunette hair fell onto her shoulders.

End of an era: Lea Michele was spotted while heading to her final performance of Funny Girl in New York City on Sunday afternoon

The Glee star also shared a video to commemorate her last day on Funny Girl to her TikTok account on Sunday morning.

In the clip, the performer was seen while getting ready to appear in one of her shows, and she later took a bow during the curtain call.

Michele also wrote a short message in her post’s caption where she shared her view on the future of Rachel Berry, whom she portrayed in Glee.

She wrote: ‘And after 13 years in LA…she made her way back home to her city, to her heart on the Broadway stage, and to her dream role. The show triumphed and she truly felt the greatest joy. And that my friends…is what you missed on GLEE!’

Funny Girl is centered on the life of Brice and her relationship with her former husband, Nicky Arnstein.

The play originally debuted on Broadway in 1964, and Barbra Streisand served as the production’s star.

The actress reprised her role as Brice in the musical’s film adaptation, which was released in 1968.

A revived version of Funny Girl debuted on Broadway in March of last year, and Beanie Feldstein appeared in the lead role.

Putting in the effort: The 37-year-old performer cut a fashionable figure as she was escorted to a private vehicle before making her way to the August Wilson Theatre to appear as Fanny Brice for one last time

All dressed up: The actress opted for a sleeveless black dress that showcased her toned arms and lower legs

Completing the look: She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, and her gorgeous dark brunette hair fell onto her shoulders

Marking the occasion: The Glee star also shared a video to commemorate her last day on Funny Girl to her TikTok account on Sunday morning

On the small screen: In the clip, the performer was seen while getting ready to appear in one of her shows, and she later took a bow during the curtain call

The production’s cast was rounded out by performers such as Jane Lynch, Tovah Feldshuh and Ramin Karimloo.

However, Feldstein departed the production last July after the play received negative reviews from critics.

It was later announced that Michele would take over the starring role, and she made her debut as Brice in September.

The performer subsequently received much praise from critics for her role in the revived version of the musical.