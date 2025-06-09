Sunday, 8 June, 2025 – Australia’s leading environmental groups have called on the Australian Government to announce strong action for ocean protection at the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, this week. A coalition of Greenpeace Australia Pacific, WWF-Australia, the Australian Marine Conservation Society, and the Save Our Marine Life alliance has issued a statement this World Ocean Day, calling for four key commitments from the Australian Government.

World leaders, Ministers, First Nations peoples, scientists and other stakeholders will meet at the conference from tomorrow (9th – 13th June), to decide on an action plan to protect the world’s oceans. It comes at a critical time for global ocean protection, and echoes calls in David Attenborough’s new documentary, “Ocean” – released online today – that “if we save the sea, we save our world.”

Joint Statement:

Our oceans support all life on Earth, but without protection, they face collapse. The Albanese Government has an opportunity to demonstrate strong leadership by protecting oceans in our region from the escalating pressures of industrial fishing, deep sea mining, plastic pollution and global heating.

First Nations peoples are the world leaders in protecting oceans and have done so since time immemorial. The Australian Government needs to follow their leadership and step up to deliver bold action.

We call on the Australian Government to announce the following:

Commit to achieving 30% ocean sanctuary protection in Australian waters within this term of government. Australia has made a good start on protecting our domestic waters but there is more to do. While 52% of our waters are now formally within marine parks, only 24% of this is properly protected from extractive industries. This protection disproportionately covers abyssal zones (very deep) and the most critical areas for marine life are under-represented. Protection must increase to at least 30% within this term of government, improving protection of areas critical for biodiversity.

Commit to ratifying the Global Ocean Treaty by September 2025 and championing high seas ocean sanctuaries in our region. Australia signed the Global Ocean Treaty in 2023 but has yet to formally ratify it, which requires an Act of Parliament. To maintain global momentum, Australia must urgently ratify the treaty and commence work developing proposals under the treaty for high seas ocean sanctuaries in our region. This includes the Tasman Sea as a priority area.

Commit to supporting a global moratorium on deep sea mining. Deep sea mining is a major emerging threat to our oceans. There is a growing chorus raising the alarm about this industry, including 33 nations and UN Ocean Conference host nation, France. Australia should join this chorus by backing a global moratorium.

Commit to stepping up Australia’s action on global heating to protect our oceans. Global heating continues to increase temperatures in our oceans at an alarming rate, putting many ecosystems like coral reefs and kelp forests at existential risk. Action on ocean protection must involve science-aligned action on climate change domestically, including no new coal and gas approvals and winding down existing extraction early.

Quotes from organisations:

Glenn Walker, Head of Nature Program for Greenpeace Australia Pacific:

“Centuries of industrial fishing, pollution, oil and gas drilling and much more have plunged the oceans into crisis. Factory fishing ships bulldoze deep sea habitats and kill ocean wildlife at an industrial scale while deep sea mining looms large as a new threat.

“The time is now for the Albanese Government to step up as a leader on ocean protection, including through creating and championing large marine sanctuaries in our region and opposing deep sea mining.”

Rachel Sapery-James, Coral Reef Rescue Initiative Lead at WWF-Australia (at UNOC):

“In the ocean, everything is connected and exists in delicate balance. This knowledge has sat with First Nations people since time immemorial, and is also supported by scientific data. But unprecedented levels of unsustainable exploitation and extraction are putting all of this at risk – we must urgently change our course.”

“It’s time for the Albanese Government to step up and heed calls from First Nations peoples and Pacific Island governments and communities to take bold action on nature and climate protection. The UN Ocean Conference is a pivotal moment to drive lasting change and secure a future where our oceans thrive.”

Paul Gamblin, Chief Executive, Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) (at UNOC):

“Australia’s oceans are at a tipping point, facing rising threats from climate change, habitat loss and industrialisation. The Albanese Government was elected on promises of progress — now is the time to deliver.

“With coral bleaching on both coasts and marine heatwaves intensifying, we need bold action: tackle the root causes of ocean decline by taking a clear stand against fossil fuel expansion, expand marine sanctuaries where they are most needed, and ratify the High Seas Treaty.

“Australians expect leadership. With the world watching in Nice, Australia must rise to the moment.”

