TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenceman Henry Thrun from the San Jose Sharks, the team announced Thursday.

In exchange, Toronto is sending forward Ryan Reaves to San Jose.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound Thrun had two goals and 10 assists in 62 games for the Sharks in 2024-25.

Related Videos 1:06

MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’

Previous Video



Next Video





Story continues below advertisement

Thrun has 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 119 career NHL games, all with San Jose.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

The 24-year-old was a fourth-round pick (101st overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL draft.

Reaves, 38, had two assists in 35 games for the Leafs last season. The six-foot-two, 225-pound winger came over to Toronto in free agency in July 2023.

Trending Now As Canada eyes direct-to-consumer alcohol sales, most support easier trade

‘She’s not a criminal’: Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE pleads for her release

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.