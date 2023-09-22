In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, we gather for a long conversation about this week’s Microsoft leaks and details of leaked Xbox consoles and discuss our hands-on time with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Later in the show, we dive into Wesley’s Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review before highlighting how game technology company Unity betrayed thousands of game developers’ trust.

Watch Our Weekly Gaming Podcast:

Follow us on social media: Alex Van Aken (@itsVanAken), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Wesley LeBlanc (@LeBlancWes)

The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join host Alex Van Aken every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Matt Storm, the freelance audio editor for The Game Informer Show, edited this episode. Matt is an experienced podcast host and producer who’s been speaking into a microphone for over a decade. You should listen to Matt’s shows like the “Fun” And Games Podcast and Reignite, a BioWare-focused podcast.

The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:

00:00:00 – Intro

00:07:25 – Microsoft Leaks

00:55:41 – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Hands On Preview

01:15:35 – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Review

01:27:25 – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Hands-On Preview

01:37:07 – Unity Introduces Controversial Per-Install Fee

01:46:14 – Mortal Kombat 1

01:55:38 – Housekeeping