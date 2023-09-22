In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, we gather for a long conversation about this week’s Microsoft leaks and details of leaked Xbox consoles and discuss our hands-on time with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Later in the show, we dive into Wesley’s Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review before highlighting how game technology company Unity betrayed thousands of game developers’ trust.
The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:
00:00:00 – Intro
00:07:25 – Microsoft Leaks
00:55:41 – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Hands On Preview
01:15:35 – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Review
01:27:25 – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Hands-On Preview
01:37:07 – Unity Introduces Controversial Per-Install Fee
01:46:14 – Mortal Kombat 1
01:55:38 – Housekeeping