Sales growth for Lowden, a renowned UK producer of top end acoustic and electric instruments, suggest the notion is striking a chord with many more now thanks to the accessible collection it has developed with superstar Ed Sheeran.

Based in County Down, Northern Ireland, the place where self-taught maker and chairman George Lowden founded the family firm almost 50 years ago, the company’s focus on quality craftsmanship has never wavered.

Produced by a team of 70 plus, the business has two brands that span from stellar performers to beginners.

The Lowden Guitar models (from around £4,000) are the legendary unique voices that develop over time with the players – handmade legends that have captivated the likes of Eric Clapton and Sheeran himself.

And it was following his visit to the workshops in 2019 that the Sheeran by Lowden brand was born.

Sprinkled with Sheeran’s global stardust, with this the aim is to motivate wider take-up, especially among the young, by producing guitars that deliver feel, playability and terrific sound, but cost a lot less (from £492).

Other features on some models such as compact body size and easy reach scale length make playing and learning on the go much easier.

Managing director David Ausdahl explains: “Our manufacturing minimises stress and combines the most traditional guitar-making methods using Japanese hand chisels and the expertise of trained luthiers then pairing these with state-of-the-art processes developed in collaboration with the aerospace sector.

“This has enabled us to produce at a much faster pace and more accessible price point to reach a new generation.

“In making guitar playing accessible, our build processes being more supported by technology are also making learning guitar manufacturing more accessible. Our commitment is to creating and maintaining local jobs.”