If you’re an Oregonian or just in the area, check out the Knowing Nature: Stories of the Boreal Forest exhibit, now on display at the Oregon Museum of Science (OMSI). This new boreal forest exhibit brings the critical ecosystem of the boreal forest to life through interactive displays, stunning media, and personal stories. Visitors can explore the boreal forest’s sights, sounds, and textures while learning about the threats it faces from climate change, logging, and industrial development.

The boreal forest is one of the world’s most vital ecosystems. It extends across the Northern Hemisphere and acts as a massive carbon sink that helps regulate the planet’s climate. The forest also provides critical habitat for countless species, including migratory birds, wolverines, and caribou.

The exhibit offers an opportunity to understand why protecting the boreal forest matters- not just for the health of the planet but for wildlife.

Learn about ticket information here.