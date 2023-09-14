Learning Pool Awarded In Three Categories

The Brandon Hall Excellence Awards for Human Capital Management recognize best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, talent management, leadership development, talent acquisition, human resources, sales performance, diversity, equity and inclusion, and the future of work.

Entering into three categories, Learning Pool is thrilled to have placed in all three. For the first time, Learning Pool achieved Gold in the Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation category in partnership with Lurie Children’s Hospital. With the help of the Learning Pool platform, the Center for Childhood Resilience at Lurie Children’s Hospital is addressing the impact of trauma on students across the state of Illinois.

Meg O’Rourke, Director of Learning and Development at Lurie Children’s Hospital, said:

The Center for Childhood Resilience at Lurie Children’s Hospital is honored to receive a Brandon Hall Excellence Award for Human Capital Management alongside our partner, Learning Pool. Resilience Education to Advance Community Healing (REACH) is a statewide initiative that provides virtual learning experiences to educators, school mental health professionals and community members. Our learning platform now hosts over 10,000 users, and we have provided thousands of hours of on-demand learning through Learning Pool’s technology, positively impacting students by providing the adults in their lives free, easily accessible information about trauma, mental health, social and emotional learning, and strategies to support youth. The aim is to reach even more schools and educators and find ways to sustain this important cause. We look forward to our continued partnership with Learning Pool.

Learning Pool also achieved Gold success in the Best Advance in Custom Content category with a globally recognized pharmaceutical brand. Together, Learning Pool and the company’s compliance training team redesigned the company’s long-standing guide on healthcare laws by streamlining the content to make it more user-friendly. The custom content project leveraged best practices in adult learning principles and used advanced data analytics to effectively tailor content and measure performance improvement over time.

In the Best Advance in Competencies and Skills Development category, Silver was awarded to Learning Pool in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council. Increasing compliance completion rates by 240%, Learning Pool helped Aberdeenshire Council develop a one-stop learning portal that delivers effective and accessible training to more than 16,000 employees.

In response to the joint award win, Helen Milne, Acting Team Leader at Aberdeenshire Council said:

We are extremely honored to have received a Silver award in the Best Advance in Competencies and Skills Development category at the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards for Human Capital Management. Our aim has always been to develop a user-friendly blended training model. We have faced many challenges along the way, however, the support of a digitally enabled learning platform provided by Learning Pool has enabled us to overcome these challenges and strengthen our ability to bring our training model into the 21st century.

Entries to this year’s Brandon Hall Excellence Awards for Human Capital Management were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall analysts, and executives based on the following criteria: alignment to business need and environment; program design, functionality, and delivery; adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity; overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

“Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer, Mike Cooke. “We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results.”

The winning organizations will be honored at the Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, in February.