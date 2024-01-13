In the summer of 2005, Qasim Amin Nathari was giving the sermon for Jumuah (Friday prayers in the Muslim religion) to about 200 members of a New Jersey congregation. He wasn’t nervous. He had no reason to be. He knew these people and they knew him. They were part of the same religious community. He was an experienced public speaker who’d worked for decades in communications. And he’d done this type of sermon many times before — not just at this mosque, but also at others.

Yet, as Nathari started his traditional introduction — one that repeated religious scriptures he knew by heart and had recited hundreds of times before — he drew a blank. His brain seemed to be stuck in a strange loop. He kept going back to the beginning of a passage and starting over again.

The congregation started to murmur. Something seemed off. Was everything alright? With the help of a friend in the audience, Nathari took a minute to get himself back together. In those few moments, he realized what had happened.