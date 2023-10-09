Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has starred in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, recently opened up about her learning experiences from each of her projects. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the 29-year-old star said that every film has taught her something new and valuable.

Alia Bhatt On Shah Rukh Khan

One of the films that had a profound impact on her was Dear Zindagi, a 2016 drama directed by Gauri Shinde, in which she played a young woman struggling with mental health issues. The film also featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a therapist who helps her overcome her personal and professional challenges.

“With Dear Zindagi, I learnt so much from Shah Rukh Khan. He made such an impact on the way I am and how I behave on set. His behaviour, respect, inclination towards everything in a scene—I learnt a lot from that,” she said.

Alia Bhatt On Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia said that it felt like she went back to school all over again while shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Except, this time it was an acting school. “Once you walk out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set, you’re no longer the same person. Like Ranveer [Singh] says, you’ve been “Bhansali-fied” (laughs). It’s working with the people who make you more prepared for the next journey, but it’s not like you’ll ever have the answers. You’ll learn with each film as long as you’re open and you’ve walked onto the set deciding that you don’t have all the answers,” she said.

Alia Bhatt Reveals Mahesh Bhatt’s Dark Past: ‘He had a bunch of flops, barely had any money, and was addicted to alcohol’

In a recent interview with Elle US, Alia opened up about her parents’ struggles in their careers and personal lives.

She said that her dad Mahesh had a series of flops at one point, and he barely had any money. He was also battling an addiction to alcohol, which he eventually gave up. She said that her mom Soni came from nowhere and had no connection to films. She was not fluent in Hindi and had to audition for various roles. She never became a mainstream heroine, but worked hard for any opportunity to act.

Alia also said that she recognizes her privilege and acknowledges that she got great opportunities in life. She said that she would never complain if she stopped getting films tomorrow.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy with shooting her second production venture, Jigra.

