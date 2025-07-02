Israeli strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed 14 Palestinian civilians and injured numerous others, Wafa news agency reported, citing local sources.

An Israeli combat drone targeted a falafel kiosk near Al-Awda Hospital in the refugee camp, claiming the lives of five civilians and injuring others.

Meanwhile, another combat drone targeted a group of people gathered in front of a school in al-Mukhayyam al-Jadid – an extension of the refugee camp – claiming the lives of nine peoople, including three children, and injuring others.

Israel has killing 57,012 Palestinians, mostly women and children in the last 20 months, a figure considered to be an undercount as thousands of people remain unaccounted for, and are presumed to be dead under rubble.