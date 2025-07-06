Israeli air strikes in the late hours of Saturday into Sunday have killed at least 17 Palestinians in different areas in Gaza.

An Israeli bombing on a house sheltering displaced Palestinians in Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of northern Gaza City killed at least 12 people, while many remain missing.

Separately, another three Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli attack on the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City, according to a source at al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

In another incident in southern Gaza, an Israeli drone attack on a tent housing displaced people killed two people and injured others in al-Mawasi area.