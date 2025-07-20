At least 18 people have died in the the past 24 hours in Gaza due to hunger, dehydration or malnutrition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry said that hospitals were receiving hundreds of cases daily of people with life-threatening hunger-related symptoms, including memory loss and acute energy deficiency, driven by Israel’s blockade on food and medical supplies.

It added that the total number of hunger-related deaths due to Israel’s blockade had reached 86, of whom 76 are children. At least 800 children are currently experiencing life-threatening conditions due to malnutrition.