Gaza’s Civil Defence said at least 31 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes early Sunday, including women and children, up from 29.

Officials at Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza said they received 10 bodies following an Israeli strike on a water collection point in Nuseirat, including six children.

About 20 children and 14 adults were queuing for water Sunday morning when the strike hit. Many walk roughly 2 kilometres to access water from the site.

Separately, an Israeli strike on a home in the central town of Zawaida killed nine people, including two women and three children.