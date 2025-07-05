At least 78 killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since midnight
At least 78 people have died in Israeli air strikes since midnight, hospital sources in Gaza according t0 Al Jazeera
At least 78 killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since midnight
At least 78 people have died in Israeli air strikes since midnight, hospital sources in Gaza according t0 Al Jazeera
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co