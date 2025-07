Around 81 Palestinians, including 25 aid seekers, were killed since the early hours of Wednesday by Israeli attacks on different areas in Gaza, according to medical sources.

According to the United Nations, at least 875 people have been killed trying to get food, since the Israeli-US baked Gaza Humanitarian Foundation started operating in the Strip in late May.

At least 674 of these deaths occurred “in the vicinity of GHF sites,” according to the UN.