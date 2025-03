Teaching showed Benohoud how trapped his pupils were both socially and economically, ‘my students come from a disadvantaged social background’ he says. ‘In most of their families, for financial reasons, girls are married off very young while they are still in school. The boys, even if they manage to get their baccalaureate, often end up practicing the profession of their father, who is often a farmer or worker.’ Benohoud’s classroom became an imagined world in which they could find true freedom