Q4 2023 2023 3 Year 5 Year Inception† Leaven Partners, LP* 2.3% 14.7% 22.0% 57.2% 36.8% S&P 500 (SP500) (SPX) 11.6% 26.2% 33.8% 109.0% 90.8% MSCI EAFE (EFA) 10.7% 18.4% 13.0% 48.6% 27.7% Vanguard Total World (VT) 11.2% 22.0% 19.0% 75.9% 54.1%

*Leaven Partners, LP are time-weighted gross cumulative returns (unaudited) provided by our prime broker, Interactive Brokers. Performance data, (net of all fees and expenses), for each partner, is provided by Liccar Fund Services. †Trading began on March 16, 2018.

Investment Structure: Michigan LP Management Fee: 0% Performance Fee: 25% over 6% hurdle High Water Mark: Yes Initial Lockup Period: 3-year Minimum Investment: $50,000 Auditor: Summit LLC Prime Broker: Interactive Brokers, LLC Custodian: Interactive Brokers, LLC Fund Administrator: Liccar Fund Services Legal Counsel: Cott Law Group, PC

Investment Terms and Service Providers

Dear Partners,

In the fourth quarter of 2023, fund assets appreciated by 2.3%. For the three-year period, the fund is up 22.0%[1] compared to the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) return of 33.8%.

In the quarter, our core holdings saw positive gains, contributing 4.8% to the total gross return. In a similar fashion to the previous quarter, and for the entire year, our Japanese holdings produced strong results, contributing 3.0% of the total gross return in the quarter and 12.8% for the year. Returns are reported in US Dollars and so reflect the negative currency headwinds that were only partially offset by the currency strategy. Had we not faced the negative currency headwinds, our reported results in our Japanese holdings would have been higher.

Return Contribution Q4 2023 Hedge Strategy: -2.6% -9.2% Core Holdings: 4.8% 21.7% FX Strategy: 0.1% 2.2% Total Return 2.3% 14.7%

Allocation to Japan remains near 50% of fund assets. Of the 25 Japanese stocks we owned in 2023, all but one holding saw positive returns on the year. The largest contributors to overall fund performance came from Bank of Nagoya, Shinnihon Corp., and TYK Corp.

The currency strategy continues to add positive returns due to the positive carry on the Japanese Yen. On a sour note, the hedge strategy continues to drag on performance punctuated by steep losses in the fourth quarter. Like insurance coverage you do not use, premium payments turn into losses. This is the storyline of the hedge strategy as many of our put options rolled off the books this past year at a loss. I continue to think this has been prudent behavior on my part as any significant correction in the markets could have negative consequences to our holdings. My central aim in managing our money is the preservation of capital, not lofty expectations. It may be said that I have been too defensive during these frothy times, but I am not convinced of it.

Coming out of a difficult third quarter, in which our fund performed admirably, I must admit that I am surprised the mean-reverting reckoning did not continue in the fourth quarter. Quite to the contrary, the S&P 500 abruptly reversed course in November and accelerated upwards to end the year, yet again, above 20%. Aside from the severe drawdown in 2022, annual returns around 20% and above have become commonplace over the past 5 years—seemingly to be expected! This type of acceleration, on an annual basis, is simply unsustainable.

The cause for the abrupt reversal in the last two months of the year is hard to say. Many folks point to the narrative that the market has dismissed the “higher-for-longer” mantra that weighed on investor sentiment and has embraced the notion that the Fed will reduce interest rates significantly in 2024—all the while cheering for the recession that ‘never was’. Of course, there are numerous reasons to point to such optimism. For starters, the US economy has confounded expectations to grow 2.4% last year and is expected to grow 1.2% in 2024, according to a Reuters poll. But whatever the source(s) of such high spirits, the cheeriness has unhinged the stock market from its underlying fundamentals.

In an attempt to recenter ourselves on the issue of fundamentals, reaching for hard data is the best method. In an excellent paper written in 2018[2], from 1964 to 2017, the S&P 500 had an annual total return of 9.85%. Parsing the return number, 3.07% came from dividends (and buybacks), 0.45% came from multiple expansion, 0.03% came from margin expansion, and 6.30% came from sales growth. Add those four numbers up and you get 9.85% per annum. This is why the general rule of thumb that the market returns 9-10% per year reached the common lexicon. What is most enlightening is that only 0.45% of the total market return came from something other than the fundamental sources of growth and income. Think of that 0.45% as a popularity premium. Over more than 50 years, gradually, and not every year, folks have been ever willing to bid up stock prices. In other words, the P/E multiple has gradually increased. This gradual increase in premiums has added to total returns—but only slightly! The overwhelming bulk of the 9.85% total return per year, or 9.40% more precisely, came from the fundamental performance of the underlying businesses in the form of sales growth, dividends, buybacks, and marginally improved profitability.

From such a large data set, it is reasonable to postulate that if fundamental growth, over the same period, were hypothetically 15%, then total stock market returns would be closer to 15%. Conversely, if fundamental growth was 5% then it would be logical to assume 5% total stock market returns per annum. In other words, fundamentals matter—almost entirely!

The current distortion of the market to underlying economic activity is shown in the chart below.[3] Adjusted for inflation, the slope in GDP is a barometer for fundamental growth. It is a tether to the vicissitude of the market. The market is excessive when it is well above trend and depressed when it is below. In both cases, the market is unhinged from the fundamentals, and in both cases, the market tends to revert to the trend line. To say that the market will continue unhinged indefinitely flies in the face of historical norms. But, more importantly, to assume the average returns in the market over the past 5 years will continue ad infinitum is without merit as there is no explanation that the underlying fundamental growth could keep up with the torrid pace. What is more likely is that the market has borrowed from future returns and that the balance will come due in the form of disappointing returns.

Like the US, the Japanese market is unhinged from the underlying fundamentals. However, unlike the excessiveness in the US, many pockets in the Japanese market remain undervalued relative to their fundamentals. In addition, the fundamentals have been strong—to the surprise of many investors. In a GMO white paper[4], an interesting conclusion was made based on their calculations. Going back to 2013, during the early stages of Abenomics and corporate reform in Japan, Japan delivered far superior fundamental growth than the US in the ensuing decade. Adjusting for inflation and eliminating the effects of multiple expansion, (which we reviewed previously), corporate Japan produced a fundamental return of 6.5% per year, while the US was 4.5% over the same period. At the same time, over half of the companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange trade below book value. Clearly, there is a disconnect. An explanation for the disconnect is that many folks assume that the past decade has been an outlier, not a new normative behavior and that Japan will sulk back into its old multi-decade habit of poor fundamental returns. Although this is possible and would alter the equation dramatically, there are no signs that this is likely to happen. If anything, the opposite is true as key positions of power, from the prime minister to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, have continued to push policies that support improved corporate governance with a focus on improving capital allocation and capital efficiency in corporate Japan. In addition, unlike the many decades prior, corporate Japan has been acquiescent to the pressure and has acted, such as, by increasing independent director board representation, showing an inclination to dispose of prior entrenchment strategies like the adoption of poison pills, and lending an ear to activist investors that previously were never given a moment. The proof of corporate and institutional policy changes is in the pudding. Excluding the COVID period, returns on capital, a measure of capital efficiency, in Japan are converging with global norms.

The currency headwinds we have faced will, at some point, become a tailwind. The Japanese stock market had a very strong year, with the Nikkei reaching a 33-year high. Adjusted for currency, the returns are not as spectacular. The TOPIX (Tokyo Stock Price Index) was up 27% in 2023 but was up a little under 17% when adjusted to the US Dollar. Our Japanese holdings saw similar pressure due to the currency conversion which was only slightly offset by our foreign currency strategy. In the same white paper by GMO, they calculate, based on their models, that the yen trades at about a 40% discount to fair value. Whatever the actual discount, the yen is cheap relative to the dollar and at some point, when the yen strengthens, we should benefit financially via our Japanese holdings.

In Closing

I am grateful for your participation in Leaven Partners, and that you have entrusted me to manage your assets. I look forward to reporting to you at our next quarter-end.

In the meantime, if there is anything I can do for you, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Brent Jackson, CFA

Footnotes [1] This equates to an approximate 6.9% annualized gross return for the 3-year period. [2] Factors from Scratch: [3] The Market Is Detached From The Real Economy – RIA [4] https://www.gmo.com/americas/research-library/the-four-4s-behind-the-compelling-opportunity-in-japanequities_whitepaper/ DISCLAIMER The information contained herein regarding Leaven Partners, LP (the “Fund”) is confidential and proprietary and is intended only for use by the recipient. The information and opinions expressed herein are as of the date appearing in this material only, are not complete, are subject to change without prior notice, and do not contain material information regarding the Fund, including specific information relating to an investment in the Fund and related important risk disclosures. This document is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy any interests in the Fund. If any offer is made, it shall be pursuant to a definitive Private Offering Memorandum prepared by or on behalf of the Fund which contains detailed information concerning the investment terms and the risks, fees and expenses associated with an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is speculative and may involve substantial investment and other risks. Such risks may include, without limitation, risk of adverse or unanticipated market developments, risk of counterparty or issuer default, and risk of illiquidity. The performance results of the Fund can be volatile. No representation is made that the General Partner’s or the Fund’s risk management process or investment objectives will or are likely to be achieved or successful or that the Fund or any investment will make any profit or will not sustain losses. As with any hedge fund, the past performance of the Fund is no indication of future results. Actual returns for each investor in the Fund may differ due to the timing of investments. Performance information contained herein has not yet been independently audited or verified. While the data contained herein has been prepared from information that Jackson Capital Management GP, LLC, the general partner of the Fund (the “General Partner”), believes to be reliable, the General Partner does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of such information.

