PARIS — Benjamin Hassan made history Friday by becoming the first Lebanese tennis player in the Open era to qualify for the main draw of the French Open.

The 30-year-old defeated Japan’s James Trotter 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the final round of qualifying.

The German-born Hassan secured his place at Roland-Garros by winning three straight matches in the qualifying tournament on the clay courts of Paris.

Ranked No. 177 in the world, Hassan is no stranger to breaking new ground for Lebanese tennis.

Last summer, at the Paris Olympics, which also took place on the clay courts of Roland-Garros, Hassan became the first player to represent Lebanon. He defeated American Christopher Eubanks in the first round, claiming the first win in the history of the competition for his country.

His qualification is the second major milestone for Lebanese tennis this year.

In January, Hady Habib, who is currently ranked 159th, won a first-round match at the Australian Open for the country’s first Grand Slam match victory.

Following Hassan’s win Friday, the Lebanese Tennis Federation congratulated him in a message on Facebook.

“The journey continues,” said the federation. “Keep making Lebanon proud.”

In the first round of the French Open, which begins Sunday, Hassan is scheduled to face Italian Matteo Gigante, another player who also came through the qualifying round.