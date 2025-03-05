LeBron James is one of the most successful basketball players in the sport’s history, earning a myriad of awards and accolades since his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. Since then, stints with the Miami Heat and a reunion with Cleveland eventually led him to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, with whom he aims to win his fifth NBA championship with his son Bronny James.

As much as he has achieved professionally in the NBA, James has excelled on the international side of the game as well. At the 2024 Olympics, he took home his third gold medal as a member of Team USA. He was also named U.S. Olympic flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.

Here are key honors, awards and accomplishments in his career:

Professional

Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-2010)

NBA Rookie of the Year (2004)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (2004)

6x NBA All-Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010)

2x NBA All-Star Game MVP (2006, 2008)

2x NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010)

4x All-NBA First Team (2006, 2008, 2009, 2010)

2x All-NBA Second Team (2005, 2007)

2x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2009, 2010)

NBA Scoring champion (2008)

Miami Heat (2010-2014)

2x NBA champion (2012, 2013)

2x NBA Finals MVP (2012, 2013)

2x NBA MVP (2012, 2013)

4x NBA All-Star (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

4x All-NBA First Team (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

3x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2011, 2012, 2013)

NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2014)

Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-2018)

NBA champion (2016)

NBA Finals MVP (2016)

4x NBA All-Star (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

4x All-NBA First Team (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

NBA All-Star Game MVP (2018)

Los Angeles Lakers (2018-present)

NBA champion (2020)

NBA Finals MVP (2020)

5x NBA All-Star (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)

All-NBA First Team (2020)

All-NBA Second Team (2021)

2x All-NBA third team (2019, 2022)

NBA assists leader (2020)

NBA 75th Anniversary Team

NBA all-time scoring leader (2023)

NBA in-season tournament champion (2023)

NBA in-season tournament MVP (2023)

First player in NBA history to eclipse 50,000 total points from the regular season and playoffs combined (2025)

International

Gold medals

2024 Olympic Games (Also MVP)

2012 Olympic Games

2008 Olympic Games

2007 FIBA Americas Championship

2001 USA Basketball Youth Development Festival

Bronze medals

